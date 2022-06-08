KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is holding an event to recognize and honor the more than 200 veterans buried in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The event will take place on June 11, 11 a.m. at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center Amphitheater in Townsend.

229 known veterans from the Revolutionary War through the Vietnam War were buried in the Great Smoky Mountains at 64 sites. Saturday’s event represents the second year they have been recognized.

The 37 veterans buried in Cades Cove will have their stories told along with a special recognition of the veterans buried in Blount County.

Fifteen Korean War Veterans buried in the park will also be honored along with the family of Henry Flynn, the only missing in action soldier of the Korea War from Sevier County.

Speakers for the program include Peter O’Rourke, Acting Secretary of the Veterans Affairs and VA Chief of Staff under President Donald Trump, Jeanine Ferrence, GSMNP Cades Cove Resource Education Ranger, Rod Law, Retired Navy Chief and Joe Emert, descendent of many families from Cades Cove. In addition, the manager of Townsend, Danny Williams, will present a proclamation. Amanda Hara will be the MC for the event.

Three women veterans will receive their Quilt of Valor during the event which takes place the day before National Women Veterans Day.

In addition, Vietnam veterans will receive the Welcome Home Commemorate pin and the 13 Fold Flags Ceremony will also be performed.