Pair of orphaned bear cubs recovering at Appalachian Bear Rescue

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Two abandoned bear cubs found near Gatlinburg are now at the Appalachian Bear Rescue. The 5-and-half-month-old siblings seem to be in good health according to the care facility.

Prost Bear is male and weighs 23.2 pounds. His sister, Cheers Bear, weighs 19.6 pounds. According to the rescue, both cubs had ticks and a few broken baby teeth. The doctors at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine removed the ticks and made sure the bears were in good health.

It is unclear what happened to the mother. The cubs were seen about four days ago without their mother, according to the homeowner who reported the cubs to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. After the mother bear did not show up, TWRA trapped the cubs and transported them to ABR.

The cubs are currently in the Red Roof Recovery Center while they take the usual deworming regimen. ABR says that they will likely be the first 2021 cubs to enter Wild Enclosure 4. To learn more about ABR and its mission, visit their Facebook page.