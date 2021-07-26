Part of Bradley Fork Trail to close temporarily for trail rehab project

Smoky Mountains

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountain National Park will implement a temporary closure of a portion of Bradley Fork Trail from the intersection of the Cabin Flats Trail to the intersection with Hughes Ridge Trail for a trail rehabilitation project.

The project will work on erosion concerns, reduce trail rutting and restore the trail tread for a safer and more enjoyable experience for visitors. The 3.3-mile trail section will close starting August 16 through October 28 and will close to all use Monday-Thursday.

The trail will be open to hikers each week Friday-Sunday; and will be closed to all equestrian use from August 16, 2021, through March 1, 2022, to allow solid disturbed during the project to harden sufficiently.

A press release from GSMNP states:

“The remainder of the Bradley Fork Trail and all nearby trails and backcountry campsites will remain open for the duration of the project and can be accessed from routes that do not include the closed section of trail.  For backcountry trip planning assistance or more information about trail closures, please visit the Park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsm or call the Backcountry Information Office at 865-436-1297.”

