GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close to day hikers on weekdays for a short time, according to park officials.

Alum Cave Trail will be partially closed on weekdays from May 15 to May 25 while crew repair a section of trail damaged by a fallen tree last year. During that time, hikers will be able to access the trail as far as Alum Cave Bluffs.

Hikers who do not have reservations at the lodge or shelter and who wish to hike to Mt. LeConte may use one of the other trails to the summit.

LeConte Lodge employees and hikers with reservations at the lodge or the backcountry shelter will be exempt from the closure, park officials said.

Smoky Mountain hikers are asked to pay attention to trail signs and follow the instructions of trail crew members.

Damage on Alum Cave Trail, above the Bluffs. is shown in this photo from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Alum Cave Bluffs will remain accessible to day hikers while the trail is partially closed for repairs. Only overnight hikers will be allowed to continue to LeConte Lodge and backcountry areas.

Alum Cave Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park, leading hikers to iconic areas like Arch Rock, Inspiration Point, Alum Cave Bluffs, and Mt. LeConte.