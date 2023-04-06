KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After flooding closed much of the Greenbrier area in July 2022, some locations will open to the public on April 7.

Greenbrier Road will be open to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians as far as the ranger station, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced. The road beyond the ranger station will remain closed to vehicles.

Old Settlers Trail and Grapeyard Ridge Trail will also be open. People who wish to hike the trails can park at the ranger station and walk on the road to the trailheads.

Porters Creek Trail, Brushy Mountain Trail, Ramsey Cascades Trail, and backcountry campsites 31, 32, and 33 will remain closed as National Park Service trail crews replace log footbridges and reroute some washed-out sections. The trails are expected to reopen this summer. The Messer Barn is also closed until structural repairs can be made.

Greenbrier Road was closed beyond the ranger station after the road and area trails and culverts were damaged by excessive rainfall and heavy flooding in July 2022. The park service said they recorded 8 inches of rain falling within two hours at the Greenbrier campground area.

In February 2023, the entire area was closed for repairs, slope stabilization, and culvert replacement.

To find road closures statuses visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage. Hikers and backpackers can contact the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297 for more information.