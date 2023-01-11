PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge’s “Wilderness Wildlife Week” returns to Pigeon Forge for its 31st year later this month with more than 120 individual events and nearly 90 specialists.

Jon Elder, the Special Events Manager for the Pigeon Forge Office of Special Events, joined WATE 6 On Your Side for the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute. The event is taking place on January 24-28.

Elder spoke about the five-day event celebrating the natural beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains. He also said it is widely recognized as one of the Southeast’s largest gatherings of nature and wildlife experts.

This year’s event is headquartered at the Ramsey Hotel & Convention Center. All events are free to attend. Outdoor excursions of all levels are also available throughout the week including hikes, bus trips, Pink Jeep Tour trips and much more.