KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you looking to learn more about the science surrounding the Great Smoky Mountains National Park? If so, you may want to check out the Smoky Signal Podcast.

This podcast, produced by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center, was created to allow people to learn more about the park. In season one, the podcast explores three stories on the theme of Collections.

The three episodes of the podcast’s first season, Collections, focus on renewing traditional plant gathering practices in the park, a natural history museum with thousands of specimens, and the research of elk fecal matter in the Smokies. Each episode ranges from 20 to 30 minutes and works to answer the question “What can we learn about the Smokies—and ourselves—through these acts of collection?”.

The series is reported, produced, and hosted by Antoine Fletcher and Alix Pfennigwerth. Lisa Horstman with the Great Smoky Mountains Association created the cover art for season one. To listen or learn more, click here.

The Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center is part of a network of research learning centers supporting science research and education in national parks. It works to increase the amount and effectiveness of research while increasing public access to and understanding of these research activities.