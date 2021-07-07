Pool malfunction at Gatlinburg resort sends 4 to hospital

Smoky Mountains

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gatlinburg-sign_1523642435854.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were sent to the hospital Tuesday after too much chlorine was released into a Gatlinburg resort’s pool. The Gatlinburg Fire and Police departments as well as EMS and the Sevier County Ambulance Service responded to Westgate Resort and Waterpark after a malfunction of a pool’s automatic chlorinator.

Four guests were transported to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville and more were treated at the resort. Westgate was among one of the hardest hit businesses during the November 2016 wildfires. The resort lost 652 units and 70 buildings as a result of the Chimney Tops fires that killed 14 people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team

Mother wants change after son was killed in a freak accident

Housing Assistance Dashboard

Blood Drive for KPD Officer Damewood

Off-Duty Officer Punched Unconscious

Caught on Camera: Bear in Karns Yard