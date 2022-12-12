KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Headquarters is to be rehabilitated. To complete the work, the National Park Service Denver Service Center is soliciting proposals for the work along with various other construction work in the Sugarlands area.

The proposed work includes a remodeling of the headquarters building, building a new annex building, rehabilitation of the water and sewer systems, and demolition of the outdated Little River Ranger Station.

The project’s goal is to bring “facilities into compliance with accessibility standards, improve energy efficiency, comply with safety codes, and improve visitor and employee health and safety” according to park officials.

The project will open for bids on December 15. The proposed construction will begin in September 2023. Project proposals and specifications can be found on the Systems for Award Management website. All of the construction work will be within the Sugarlands area.

The Denver Service Center is the central planning, design, and construction management office for the National Park Service. Their goal is to protect “the special places that preserve our country’s greatest collection of natural, historic, and cultural treasures.” For more information, visit SAM.gov or contact Matthew Carpenter at matthew_carpenter@nps.gov.