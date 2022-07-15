GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The improvements made to Ramsey Cascades Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been washed away by Tuesday’s flash flood.

The trail was planned to be closed Monday through Thursdays this season as part of a two-year renovation project to improve the trail, which started earlier this year.

“Ramsey Cascades Trail was previously closed for the season, Monday through Thursday each week, for a full-scale trail renovation as part of the Trails Forever program supported by Friends of the Smokies. Unfortunately, much of the rehabilitation work accomplished earlier this year along the trail was damaged by the flood.” the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said in a news release on Friday.

Debris washed across road at Ramsey Prong Road (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Damage to Ramsey Cascades Trail (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Damage to the Ramsey Prong Road Bridge. (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Trail damage along the Ramsey Cascades Trail (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Much of the damage to the trails in the area includes washed out foot logs, debris across the trail, and displaced culverts. In one image, erosion from fast moving waters can also be seen.

The rehabilitation project is a part of the Trails Forever program established between the Friends of the Smokies and the Park.