GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a 72-year-old Tennessee man was pulled from a river in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Monday, according to the National Park Service.

Charles Queen, of Bybee, Tennessee was found around 1:30 p.m. on Monday about a mile west of Metcalf Bottoms. Park Rangers and Gatlinburg EMS/Fire discovered the body partially submerged in the river.

A vehicle registered to the deceased was found parked at a pull out about 600 feet upriver along a steep embankment.

No witnesses have been found at this time and there were no obvious signs of foul play, the park service said.

A technical swiftwater rescue team recovered the body, which was then sent to the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s office.