BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Myrtle Bear was announced to be residing in Wild Enclosure #3 with four other cubs during her recovery after being hit by a car in the Smoky Mountains.

The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced they placed the cub into Wild Enclosure #3 to make sure she was in an area that will make her feel safe and the least “ornery” or cranky.

Myrtle started recovery after being hit by a car on River Road the last weekend of September. The Appalachian Bear Rescue has been monitoring her mobility, eating habits and senses since the incident.

According to the organization’s Facebook post, Myrtle has joined other cubs named Truffle Thyme, Thistle and Taco in the Wild Enclosure #3. The bears were originally using their tree branch as a home base but finally came down one night.

Appalachian Bear Rescue said, “We interpret this as a sign they no longer believe the new girl means to eat them.”

Myrtle decided to sleep in one corner of her own and forage in the area. The organization believes that the cub is still not sure about the other’s intentions.

“The cubs may decide to keep the status quo, foraging and sleeping in different areas of the enclosure, and keeping contact to a minimum, or they may become bosom buddies overnight,” Appalachian Bear Rescue posted to Facebook.

Last week, Appalachian Bear Rescue witnessed their “first contact” between the cubs. They witness one of the cubs calling on Myrtle. Then Myrtle and the cub climbed up and down a tree together repeatedly.

Myrtle bear checks out the sleeping platform. (Appalachian Bear Rescue)

Taco and Myrtle had a face-off from neighboring trees.(Appalachian Bear Rescue)

“This is how cubby politics works: a lot of bluster, a lot of blowing; points are made, arguments offered, but rarely is there anything physical,” according to the Appalachian Bear Rescue Facebook post.

The organization also noticed that one of the cubs, Taco, was curious about Myrtle and may be open to a friendship with her. However, the curators are still monitoring their actions.

The curators added they expect the cubs to come to some understanding over the next few days.

“Myrtle is a brave cub; she’s the one venturing into ‘occupied territory’ and daring to walk the Tire Bridge and the Resting Platforms right in front of the current occupants. Good bear, Myrtle!” Appalachian Bear Rescue posted to Facebook.