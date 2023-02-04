GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Repairs to Greenbrier Road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon get underway after a contract was awarded to a North Carolina company.

The road six miles east of Gatlinburg was heavily damaged by excessive rainfall and heavy flooding in July 2022. The park service said they recorded 8 inches of rain falling within two hours at the Greenbrier campground area.

Greenbrier Road has been open for foot traffic since December but will be completely closed for all use beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Several trails will also close. Repairs are expected to be complete by March 21.

A $410,000 contract has been awarded by the Federal Highway Administration to Bryant’s Land Development Industries, Inc. out of Burnsville, NC to repair road damage and replaced washed out culverts.

All trails and campsites within the Greenbrier area will close to all motorists, cyclists, hikers and backcountry campers during the road repair, according to a press release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Ramsey Cascades and Porters Creek trails will remain closed until footlog bridges that were damaged during the flooding can be replaced and any other trail damage can be addressed for visitor safety.

In addition, the Messer Barn will also remain closed until structural repairs can be made following wind damage that damaged the roof, the park service said.

The areas closed will be:

Greenbriar Road

Grapeyard Ridge Trail

Porters Creek Trail

Brushy Mountain Trail

Ramsey Cascades Trail

Old Settlers Trail

and backcountry campsites 31, 32, and 33.

Hikers and backpackers can call the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297 for more information.

Debris left behind in the Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg after flooding. (WATE)

Flooding across Greenbrier Road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP)

Greenbrier area July 21. Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Flooding above Greenbrier Road in Great Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP)

Entrance to Greenbrier area of Great Smoky Mountain National Park closed due to road repairs. Photo: Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Greenbrier area July 21. Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park