GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closed temporarily after a spokesperson with the National Park Service reported an incident at the Sinks.

Friday night, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared on Twitter that Little River Road from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye was temporarily closed until further notice. As of Saturday morning, an update has not been issued by GSMNP stating that the road is open.

Earlier that afternoon, Emily Davis, a spokesperson for the park, shared they were aware of an incident at the Sinks, and that rangers and emergency responders were on the scene. The waterfall is located off of Little River Gorge Road, about halfway between Townsend Wye and Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Pavilion.

Davis also shared that GSMNP would share more information when it is available.