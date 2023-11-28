GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced this week that the last day to drive to Clingmans Dome, also known as Kuwohi, is Thursday, Nov. 30. The park said on Tuesday the upcoming deadline is weather permitting.

After Thursday, the highest point in the Smokies can still be accessed via the Appalachian Trail from Newfound Gap or by walking up Clingmans Dome Road, “but doing so will be a strenuous 14-16-mile round trip journey,” the park’s post stated.

“The road closes due to winter weather conditions, which make the road unsafe for vehicular travel,” the post continued. “Please park in designated parking areas so emergency vehicles can still access the road if necessary.”

There’s been an ongoing effort by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to restore the mountain’s Indigenous name “Kuwohi” to the site. Local county governments in East Tennessee and western North Carolina have expressed support of the place name repatriation.

Since last summer, the EBCI out of North Carolina has been efforting the place name repatriation of their sacred site, which their ancestors have known as “Kuwohi.” Initially, the tribe spelled the Cherokee word as ‘Kuwahi’ until the EBCI Cherokee Speakers Council clarified the English spelling of Kuwohi, which means “the place of mulberries.”

At last check, LaVita Hill with the EBCI said they will soon be formally submitting their application for the place name restoration to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names.

Clingmans Dome/Kuwohi is the tallest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Tennessee at an elevation of 6,643 feet. GSMNP says the observation tower on the summit offers 360° views of the park for any visitor willing to climb the steep half-mile hike, during which you gain just over 600 feet in elevation from the parking lot.

The road is projected to reopen on Monday, April 1, 2024.