Landscape from Clingmans Dome of snowy forest in fog, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA (Source: Dean Pennala, Adobe Stock)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service announced several road closures near the area Sunday morning.

The U.S. Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, N.C. were closed due to ice and snow this morning. NPS announced roads were now open to the public.

The highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains, Clingmans Dome, is also closed due to ice and snow.

The NPS said they will update when the areas will open.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information is provided.