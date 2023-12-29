KNOXVILLE, Tenn. {WATE) — Some roads in the Smokies are closing due to snow and ice according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
A front moving into the area Friday into Saturday morning is expected to bring scattered rain and snow showers according to the WATE 6 Storm Team. The higher elevations are expected to see some snow flurries as a result.
Here are roads closed. This list will be updated as the front moves through the area:
- New Section of the Foothills Parkway West
- US Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee NC
According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, pavement temperatures in higher elevations are expected to reach below 32°F, which is the temperature needed for water to freeze.
