The view from Newfound Gap in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service has announced on Twitter that some roads will be temporarily closed due to high winds.

U.S. Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg, Tenn. to Cherokee, N.C. is temporarily closed.

During this week, East Tennessee has had some reports of high winds in some areas.

According to the WATE Storm Team forecast, there is a High Wind Warning in effect through 7 p.m. tonight for the highest peaks of the Smokies. Winds may gust up to 60 mph at times.

