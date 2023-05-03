GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Park rangers have scaled back the search for a missing Florida man in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Gordon Kaye, 69, of Tampa, Florida was last seen on April 23 near a backcountry campsite in the Deep Creek area, according to a release from GSMNP. He was reported missing on April 26, and crews have been searching for Kaye focusing on the trails and areas surrounding the Deep Creek Campground.

As of Wednesday evening, 288 people from 51 agencies and four states have helped with the search for Kaye.

On Wednesday, GSMNP said the search will continue, but with fewer people assigned to the team. Moving forward, approximately 10 searchers will continue the efforts by foot, horseback, and with dog teams.

Gordon Kaye. (Courtesy of Great Smoky Mountain National Park)

GSMNP says the area is steep, slippery, and covered in dense vegetation. In areas where vegetation cover allows, the park adds that rangers are also using drone to search.

Kay is described as a 69-year-old white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. Anyone who sees Kaye or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Great Smoky Mountain Dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

