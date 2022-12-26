GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.
The following roads are temporarily closed in the Great Smoky Mountains:
- The “new” section of Foothills Parkway West
- Laurel Creek Road at the Townsend Wye
- Little River Road from the Sugarlands
- The Gatlinburg Bypass
With the light snow flurries, TDOT encouraged drivers to be cautious in East Tennessee. Nagi posted on Twitter around 4:58 p.m. that crews were “actively treating the roads this evening.”
Editor’s Note: The story will be updated with any updates.