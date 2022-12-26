Landscape from Clingmans Dome of snowy forest in fog, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA (Source: Dean Pennala, Adobe Stock)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.

The following roads are temporarily closed in the Great Smoky Mountains:

The “new” section of Foothills Parkway West

Laurel Creek Road at the Townsend Wye

Little River Road from the Sugarlands

The Gatlinburg Bypass

With the light snow flurries, TDOT encouraged drivers to be cautious in East Tennessee. Nagi posted on Twitter around 4:58 p.m. that crews were “actively treating the roads this evening.”

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, there are a few lingering flurries. See the WATE 6 Storm Team Weather Blog

Editor’s Note: The story will be updated with any updates.