SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Sevier County fire agencies are assisting Gatlinburg crews in fighting a fire near Gatlinburg.

Heavy smoke was seen Wednesday on the northern end of Gatlinburg, in the fork of US 321. The area is roughly located between Westgate Resorts and Anakeesta.

People are asked to avoid the area to give fire crews room to work.

Smoke can be seen through the WATE weather camera at Anakeesta.

“We continue to ask Residents and Visitors to refrain from any and all outdoor burning, as burn permits are not being issued at this time,” said Sevier County Fire Department in a social media post.

Picture of smoke over cabin in the Dudley Creek Area. (Pamela Campbell)

Picture of smoke from WATE’s Annakeesta Weather Camera.

Sevier County Fire Department asks people to report illegal burning by calling 911. No burn permits are being issued at this time.