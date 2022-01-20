KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lone East Tennessee representative on Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2022 list is a cozy cafe nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Yelp, a crowd-sourced site for reviews of businesses across the country, published its annual list of the 100 highest-rated eateries on Thursday. Coming in at No. 55 on the list is Elvira’s Cafe in Sevierville.

While Elvira’s Cafe is currently closed until March 1, the restaurant is hugely popular with online reviewers and boasts a 4 1/2 star Yelp rating based on over 300 reviews.

According to a review on smokymountains.com, proprietor Elvira G. originally hails from Siberia before coming to Tennessee in 2001. The restaurant opened its doors in 2012 and now serves up classic southern fare and Russian crepes.

Yelp writes that the eatery was created to be a ‘home away from home’ and is well-known for meals like their country ham and eggs, buckwheat crepes, French toast, chicken salad sandwich to name a few.

“Our cafe’s menu is just about as fresh as it gets, featuring dishes made with premium, organic ingredients sourced directly from local farms,” the owner wrote on Yelp.

The quaint cafe was one of five Tennessee restaurants to make the list with the other four located in Nashville.

In order to compile this year’s list, Yelp first solicited suggestions from users. The submissions were then ranked by their ratings, their number of reviews, and the number of times they were suggested by Yelp users. The rankings were further narrowed down with the help of Yelp’s own Community Managers (i.e., Yelp team members from different regions of the country) and a “Trend Expert.”

A complete list of Yelp’s “Top 100” restaurants of 2022 can be found at the site’s blog.