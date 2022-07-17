SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville restaurant is working to help others in its last month before closing officially.
On Thursday, Hickory Cabin Restaurant & Catering announced it was closing on Thursday, July 28 due to inflation and trouble finding workers. Travis Helton and his wife, Shannon, opened the business in 2020. They have gained a number of high reviews and regular customers.
During their final month, the owners decided to use the support they gained during the past two years to help the greater community.
“We’ve always tried to help out our community and those in need! We decided to put together bags of needed items for the homeless In our area to show love and help those In need!” wrote Travis in a message to WATE.
By July 28, they want to be able to fill 200 blessing bags. People are asked to donate the following:
- Deodorant
- Travel size toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Travel size hand sanitizer
- Protein snacks
- Socks
- Lip balm
- Travel size sunscreen
- Single dose Advil packs
- Single-use antibiotic cream
- Bandaids
- Comb
- Brush
- Women’s pads
- Travel size lotion
- Small journals
In addition, athletic foot cream, encouraging notes and $5 bills will be welcomed. Once the bags are filled, they plan to donate them to the homeless around Sevier County through their church, Pathways in Sevierville.
The owners also planned to contact the Red Cross to help donate the blessing bags.