SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville restaurant is working to help others in its last month before closing officially.

On Thursday, Hickory Cabin Restaurant & Catering announced it was closing on Thursday, July 28 due to inflation and trouble finding workers. Travis Helton and his wife, Shannon, opened the business in 2020. They have gained a number of high reviews and regular customers.

During their final month, the owners decided to use the support they gained during the past two years to help the greater community.

“We’ve always tried to help out our community and those in need! We decided to put together bags of needed items for the homeless In our area to show love and help those In need!” wrote Travis in a message to WATE.

By July 28, they want to be able to fill 200 blessing bags. People are asked to donate the following:

Deodorant

Travel size toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Travel size hand sanitizer

Protein snacks

Socks

Lip balm

Travel size sunscreen

Single dose Advil packs

Single-use antibiotic cream

Bandaids

Comb

Brush

Women’s pads

Travel size lotion

Small journals

In addition, athletic foot cream, encouraging notes and $5 bills will be welcomed. Once the bags are filled, they plan to donate them to the homeless around Sevier County through their church, Pathways in Sevierville.

The owners also planned to contact the Red Cross to help donate the blessing bags.