KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two bear cubs died due to an illness related to a bacteria, one of the other sick bears has taken a “sudden” turn for the worse.

Appalachian Bear Rescue reported that Thumper’s breathing became labored on Saturday afternoon. A video was sent to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM) for review after one of the curators noticed Thumper’s condition. Two veterinarians came to ABR and examined the bear.

“Thumper’s prognosis isn’t good; the curators are doing everything they can to keep him eating and comfortable. Thumper is back on oral antibiotics but decided he doesn’t like sardines. Curator Cole supplied him with a variety of foods to see which one appealed the most: cubby bearysauce seems to be in the lead,” wrote ABR.

Thumper Bear took a sudden turn for the worse. The vets came to ABR to help. Curators Bailey and Kamryn assisted.(Photo via ABR)

Kamryn assists Dr. Cushing. (Photo via ABR)

Dr. Waligora “thumps” on Thumper’s sides to dislodge fluids in his lungs. (Photo via ABR)

Suctioning Thumper’s lungs produced little fluid. The doctors gave Thumper antibiotics, pain and anxiety meds, and an appetite stimulant, all by injection. (Photo via ABR)

Thumper and Tamale sleeping together (Photo via ABR)

Curator Cole arranged bowls of food to determine what Thumper will eat. Bearysauce seems to be the winner. (Photo via ABR)

The doctors gave him antibiotics, pain and anxiety medication, and an appetite stimulant. Once he was fully conscious, the bear was returned to his enclosure and reunited with Tamale. They slept together for most of the night.

ABR plans to continue to monitor Thumper and make sure he eats his medicine.

The cause of the illness that killed Flapjack and Burrito, and made four other cubs sick, including Thumper and Tamale, may have been found. Veterinarians from UTCVM believe that a specific strain of bacteria found in the gallinaceous birds such as domesticated chickens and turkeys could be responsible.

The two other sick bear cubs, Martha Washington and her sister, Betsy Ross, are doing well according to ABR. The curators are monitoring their breathing.