GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK — Two park rangers will serve in key leadership positions at the National Park, officials announced Wednesday.

Randy Scoggins will step in as the new chief ranger over the Visitor and Resource Protection Division who perform law enforcement duties, wildland fire operations, emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, backcountry operations, and staff the emergency communications center.

Randy Scoggins (Photo: Terra Fondriest)

Scoggins began his career in the Smokies as a seasonal law enforcement ranger in the summer of 1992. Since that time, he has served in several park service units including Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Cumberland Island National Seashore, Chickasaw National Recreation, Padre Island National Seashore, and Key Deer National Wildlife Refuge.

“I can’t wait to return to the park where my National Park Service career began,” Scoggins said. “I’m looking forward to working with old friends and colleagues, and meeting new ones, while we work together to protect these sacred mountains.”

Stephanie Kyriazis (Photo: Great Smoky Mountains Association)

Stephanie Kyriazis is moving from deputy chief to chief of resource education. Previously. Kryiazis took the role of deputy chief in July 2020 and the park said her “incredible leadership and forward thinking” made her the obvious choice for chief.

Before working in the Smokies, Kyriazis served as the chief of interpretation, education and visitor services at Marsh-Billing-Rockefeller National Historical Park and Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park. She was also the chief of interpretation and education at Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park.