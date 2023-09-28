GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Backcountry Campsite 87 on Fontana Lake is closed while Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials investigate the cause of a fire that has been contained after breaking out Tuesday afternoon.

The 10-acre fire on Fontana Lake near the campsite was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A GSMNP release said the fire was smoldering and creeping through the timber and brush understory that had significant leaf litter.

The park announced Thursday afternoon that firefighters had successfully contained the fire. They added that crews will continue to monitor the fire through the weekend and that smoke may be visible as the fire smolders in leaf litter and brush.

An aerial photo of the fire near the shore of Fontana Lake. (GSMNP)

No structures were threatened by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the park. They said no structures were threatened.