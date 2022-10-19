KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A hiker who may have broke a leg in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued off the moutain by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, according to the Tennessee Department of Military.

The medical flight crew stationed in Knoxville was dispatched to an area south of Gatlinburg at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 14, after a report of an injured hiker on Alum Cave Trail.

Tennessee National Guard Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment deployed from Knoxville around 5 p.m. and arrived to the hiker’s location at 5:22 p.m., according to a Department of Military release.

The crew conducted a medical assessment and hoisted the hiker into the awaiting helicopter. The hiker was safely delivered to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a 12-minute flight.

Updates on the hiker’s condition were not available.