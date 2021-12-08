KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you like spending time in the great outdoors, then the Department of the Interior and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park has a job for you.

The two are looking to fill positions to handle trail maintenance and construction. The job is currently open to the first 175 applicants or until Dec. 21 (whichever comes first).

If you are interested in looking over the job as well as the requirements. All of that information, as well as a link to apply, can be found at www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/625347900.

With nearly 850 miles of trails, the Smokies contain one of the largest trail networks in the National Park System.