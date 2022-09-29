GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park staff is monitoring weather conditions to determine what measures may need to be taken as rainfall from Hurricane Ian is expected later this week, a park spokesperson said.

As the storm following Hurricane Ian moves north, it is anticipated to bring some rain up into parts of East Tennessee. Recent forecasts from WATE meteorologists suggest that two inches or more may fall over the weekend.

A weather advisory has been issued to permit holders who have reservations in the park on Friday and Saturday nights to help ensure that they are following the weather and planning ahead for the conditions, Dana Soehn, a GSMNP spokesperson, said.

“We’re continuing to watch the predicted storm path to determine if further actions are necessary,” Soehn said, “At this time, we don’t have any closures in place.”

Earlier this year, July broke the record for the month with the most rain in the park, as over 18 inches of rain fell on Mt. LeConte during July. With this rain, came flash flooding conditions, forcing over 400 people to evacuate a campground just outside the park as water levels rose.

(Photo: Sevier County EMA)

The flash flood swept away cars and tents into the Little Pigeon River, and left those in the campground with little time to escape.

The campground was not the only area affected. Several trails and roads were damaged, including recent renovations to some trails being washed away. A historic bridge in the area was also damaged.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning. According to WATE Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere, it is expected to re-strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in South Carolina.