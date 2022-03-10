KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors to Clingmans Dome this spring and summer will have to contend with road work. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Thursday the beginning of a pavement project along Clingmans Dome Road.

The work along the seven-mile stretch of roadway will begin this month and last through Sept. 2. When the road opens to the public for the 2022 season on April 1, the road will be reduced to one lane. The national park says the lane closure is necessary “to safely and efficiently complete the project.”

Lane closures will be from 7 a.m. Monday through noon Friday each week. Flag operators and a pilot car will lead traffic through the work zones. No lanes will be closed on federal holidays, during the week of Easter, or between June 15 through Aug. 15.

Clingmans Dome Road is one of the most popular destinations in the park and receives more than 500,000 visitors each year. The roadway provides direct access to Clingmans Dome, the highest peak in the park, as as other observation areas and trailheads.

The more than $2.6-million project is being completed by Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc., from Burnsville, North Carolina. The preservation is expected to extend the life of the existing pavement by approximately five to seven years.

Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution when traveling through the work zone. More information can be found on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.