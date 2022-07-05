KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From July through November, see a different side of the Smoky Mountains through Smokies Service Days.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers will lead volunteers in the “work-togethers.” Each project will last three to four hours on Saturday mornings and activities include invasive plant removal, structural fire prevention and cemetery clean-ups.

The park said Smokies Service Days are great for families, visitors, scout troops, civic organizations, working adults with busy schedules and those seeking to fulfill community service requirements.

Participants will be provided tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests. Volunteers should have their own water and food. The park said the activities will be appropriate for groups with mixed abilities, however, there may be some age restrictions.

2022 Smokies Service Days

July 9

Independence Day Clean-Up

Chimneys Picnic Area (TN)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; limited to 15 participants, ages 10+

July 30

Green Thumb Gardening and Fantastic Fencing

Oconaluftee Visitor Center (NC)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; limited to 15 participants, ages 12+

August 13

Campground Clean-Up

Smokemont Campground (NC)

9:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.; limited to 15 participants, ages 10+

August 27

English Ivy Pull (Vegetation Management)

Elkmont (TN)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; limited to 20 participants, ages 16+

September 10

Campground Clean-Up

Cataloochee Campground (NC)

9:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.; limited to 15 participants, ages 10+

September 24

National Public Lands Day “Park and Partners Clean-Up”

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont (TN)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; limited to 10 participants, ages 12+

October 15

Fire Prevention in Daisy Town

Elkmont (TN)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; limited to 15 participants, ages 15+

October 29

“The Deep Creep” (Costumed Clean-Up)

Deep Creek Picnic Area (NC)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; limited to 15 participants, all ages

November 12

Veterans Day Cemetery Clean-Up

Whaley – Plemmons Cemetery

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; limited to 25 participants, all ages

To register, email grsm_volunteer_office@nps.gov and enter “Smokies Service Days” in the subject line. Then state the date, register for an activity, and include the number of your group and the age of each volunteer.