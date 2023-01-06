KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this week’s installment of Smoky Mountain Minute, the Species-a-Day Perpetual Calendar was shared with viewers.

Emma Oxford is a Graphic Designer and Illustrator with Great Smoky Mountains Association and the created the calendar. The calendar is a joint effort between GSMA and another park partner, Discover Life in America.

Oxford spoke about the project, an innovative concept for featuring species of the Smokies that some people don’t know much about.

She also explained that with the calendar being perpetual, it has a long shelf-life and is not tied to just one year.

Oxford shared a preview of what people can expect if they get one of the calendars. They can be purchased online at the Great Smoky Mountains Association website for $24.99.