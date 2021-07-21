Smokies testing parking fees at Laurel Falls trailhead

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Park Service plans to test out parking fees at the Laurel Falls trailhead. The test is set to run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 3.

During that time parking at the Laurel Falls trailhead will cost $14. The other option will be taking a shuttle to the trailhead from Gatlinburg for $5 a person.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park managers say they will see if the parking fee reduces congestion and improves visitor safety.

The National Park Service is hosting virtual public meeting to discuss the change with the public from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

