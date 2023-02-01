KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, longtime Great Smoky Mountains National Park volunteer Bill Gober is working to save lives this American Heart Month.

Gober suffered a heart attack on Laurel Falls Trail back in 2015. That experience allows him to connect with hikers and provide help in a very special way. Since his heart attack, he has been providing assistance to visitors on the Laurel Falls Trail one day a week.

Gober said because of the distance and topography of the trail, many people set out hiking not realizing they are out of shape. He said it’s important for people to listen to their bodies and take action before it’s a critical problem.

Gober also noted that the Friends of the Smokies are donating 70 AEDs for use across the park this year.