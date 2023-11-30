GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After implementing a paid parking system earlier this year, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is warning of a fraudulent website seeking to exploit visitors who want to buy their passes in advance.

The Great Smoky Mountains Association, the nonprofit partner of the park, said Thursday that a fake website titled ‘Smokies Park Pass’ is attempting to sell fraudulent parking tags.

Tags can be purchased online at smokiesinformation.org or www.recreation.gov. Passes can also be purchased from kiosks at visitor centers and popular parking areas.

The “Park it Forward” program went into effect in March, generating millions of dollars used to fund park maintenance, preservation, and educational programs. Park officials said last year they believe the revenue collected from parking fees will bring in around $7 million annually.

Parking spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning the passes do not guarantee a spot at a specific location. There is a $5 daily tag, a $15 weekly tag, and a $40 annual parking tag. Check out this article for more information on the new parking and camping fees.