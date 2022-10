KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As East Tennessee dives into the fall season, the colors across the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are starting to change.

Dana Soehn with GSMNP joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to talk about the fall foilage and family-friendly hikes in the Smokies.

Soehn also shared recent photos and videos from the Heintooga Round Bottom Road.