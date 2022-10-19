KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As more visitors descend upon the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the changing fall colors, they may also think about exploring the 2,900 miles of streams. There are also 80 different species of fish in those waterways.

Russell Heenie of the Great Smoky Mountains Association spoke about the brand-new field guide that was published called, “Fishes of the Smokies.”

Heenie spoke about the history of the young author who grew up in the Smokies, as well as detailed some of the fish people can see within the National Park.

Interested visitors can pick up a copy of the new guide in the park’s visitor centers.