KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of WATE’s Smoky Mountain Minute, experts with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about trail-thru hikers along the Appalachian Trail.

Thru-hiking is defined as hiking an established long-distance trail end-to-end continuously. For the Appalachian Trail that is an enormous distance, measuring more than 2,100 miles. The Appalachian Trail is actually the world’s longest hiking-only footpath.

Christine Hoyer serves as the Backcountry Management Specialist for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Hoyer spoke about the parts of the Appalachian Trail that lie within the Smokies, as well as what hikers can expect along their journey.