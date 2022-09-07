KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As expansive as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is, there are just as many volunteer opportunities to help care for the U.S.’s most-visited national park.

Volunteer Coordinator for the GSMNP, Nick Yarnell, spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side News about what people of all ages can do. He said people serve year-round in the park.

He also spoke about National Public Lands Day on Sunday, Sept. 25 and the weekly Smokies Service Days.

For more information, those interested can head to the main National Park Service webpage for the Smokies and how to get involved.