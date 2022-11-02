KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, WATE 6 On Your Side News shed some light on the special publication offering readers an opportunity to learn about the stories behind the Smokies, while also helping take care of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Valerie Polk, a Smokies native who also serves as the publications assistant with the Great Smoky Mountains Association, helps develop stories for the Smokies Life publication which is offered twice a year.
Polk spoke about Smokies Life, the stories people can find in the latest edition of the publication, and where people can find it. The money from each issue goes back to the park through the Great Smoky Mountains Association.