GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WATE) — A winter storm moving into the Smoky Mountains has led the National Park Service to temporarily close roads at higher elevations. The coldest weather of the season is expected in Knoxville and East Tennessee.

Weather warnings include winter storm and wind chill warnings for Blount County, Cocke County, Sevier County and more.

Roads closed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park include:

Laurel Creek Road is closed as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. Officials said there is no access to Cades Cove.

is closed as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. Officials said there is no access to Cades Cove. U.S. Highway 441/ Newfound Gap Road closed at 1 p.m. Friday. The road connects Gatlinburg with Cherokee, N.C., and passes through Newfound Gap.

closed at 1 p.m. Friday. The road connects Gatlinburg with Cherokee, N.C., and passes through Newfound Gap. Cades Cove Loop Road closed at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

A screenshot from a webcam at Newfound Gap in the Smokies shows snow on the ground. Temperature at 2 p.m. is 30 degrees.

A screenshot of the webcam at Purchase Knob shows snow on the ground. Temperature at 2 p.m. is 30 degrees.

The LeConte Lodge is shown in a photo on Jan 28, 2022. Courtesy LeConte Lodge and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A public webcam at Newfound Gap shows snow on the ground, and meteorological data collected at the site shows the temperature to be 25 degrees at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. By 5:30 p.m., the temperature had dropped to 17 degrees. Similar conditions are reported at Purchase Knob, in the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Up on Mount Le Conte, the lodge keeper reported 8 inches of snow and a temperature of 17 degrees just before noon Friday.