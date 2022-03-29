KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are reporting the 960-acre Thomas Divide Complex Fire is now 60% contained as of Wednesday evening.

Ground crews, engine crews and air operations are all helping to contain the fire on the North Carolina side of the Smokies. Control lines have been established and crews continue to monitor and address any remaining burning in the area.

Conditions throughout the park continue to be dry with a large risk for wildfires. With high winds expected across the park over the next two days and under dry conditions, park officials are reminding visitors to use extreme caution.

Campfires should be fully extinguished and make sure cigarettes are properly disposed to prevent the accidental spread of wildfires.

According to officials the following areas are still closed: Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60; Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road; Pole Road Creek, Indian Creek, Stone Pile Gap, Deep Creek Horse Bypass, Juney Whank Falls, Deeplow, Fork Ridge, Sunkota Ridge, Martins Gap, Indian Creek Motor Nature, Mingus Creek, Newton Bald, Kanati Fork, and Loop trails.

Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek is also closed. The Deep Creek Campground and Picnic Area is not scheduled to open for the season until April 15.