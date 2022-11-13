GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The LeConte Lodge posted to Facebook about the snow that came to the national park.

According to the LeConte Lodge, there was almost one inch of snow with a low temperature of 11 degrees. In the pictures, there are trees and cabins covered with frost and snow.

“And just like that, the higher elevations are coated in snow. Been a busy morning scraping steps, porches, and solar panels. All of Saturday was a cool, cloudy, and misty day, hardly attractive for outdoor exploration. By supper time the temps started to drop, and despite occasional glimpses of stars and a bright rising moon, ice began to form and flurries found a way to fly. Everyone waking up this morning was greeted by a dusting of powder, not quite an inch deep, and super slick surfaces. Occasional gusts have temps in the low teens feeling more like single digits. All roads appear to be open despite the chilly and icy conditions that extend down several thousand feet in elevation. We’re basking in glorious sunshine above a cloud sea. All visitors need to use caution on trail and while driving in the park today, even once the sun comes out for the lowlands. Traction devices will be a must for safe rambling, especially this high up. We aren’t expected to get above freezing again until Monday afternoon. Winds will continue to be a factor today, gusting as much as 35mph at times. Layer up and tread carefully if out trying to see some snow.” LeConte Lodge Daily Post

“The sun is out up top, but trails will be icy and hazardous for anyone without traction devices,” they posted to the LeConte Lodge Facebook page.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that Clingsman Dome is currently closed for the weather. U.S. Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Road are currently open after being closed due to snow and ice.