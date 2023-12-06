KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight Wednesday, Dec. 6 snowfall coated parts of the Great Smoky Mountains.

According to the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team, scattered snow flurries and snow showers were targeting the higher elevations. NWS Morristown reported 2″ of snow at Newfound Gap as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Tuesday night that US Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, N.C. is temporarily closed due to snow/ice.

By sunrise, the 6 Storm Team says that moisture will begin to diminish, with just a few light flurries lingering through this afternoon for the highest peaks of the Smokies.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Wednesday until 4 p.m. for parts of Sevier County and near the highest elevations of the Smokies.