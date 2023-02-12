SMOKY MOUNTAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather shows some rain and mixtures, an area in the Great Smoky Mountains has shown a little over an inch of snow.

Newfound Gap Road’s webcam shows the area covered with snow.

Newfound Gap Road (NPS Webcam)

WATE 6 Storm Team reported cold temperatures in the highest peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains and the Pleateau early Sunday morning.

The Smokies Road info posted to Twitter the following roads closed due to the snow and ice:

Cherokee Orchard Road at the Park boundary

U.S. Highway 441/Newfound Gap Road

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, some areas in East Tennessee will have “mainly rain” throughout Sunday.

See the latest forecast on the WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog.