KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is now limited access to the Greenbrier area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park following closures related to Tuesday’s flooding.

The first half mile of the Greenbrier entrance road is open to motorists, allowing access to a couple of parking areas. In addition, pedestrians and cyclists are allowed to use the roadway up until the intersection with Ramsey Prong Road. They are not allowed beyond this point due to unsafe road conditions.

The parts of the road leading to Porters Creek Trail and Ramsey Cascades Trail received extensive flood damage according to park officials. The trails also suffered damage including the loss of footlog bridges. In addition, much of the rehabilitation work completed on Ramsey Cascades Trail was damaged by the flood.

Porters Creek roadway damage above box culvert (Photo via NPS)

Ramsey Prong Bridge flood debris and damage (Photo via NPS)

Porters Creek Road section damage (Photo via NPS)

Debris washed across road at Ramsey Prong Road (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

The Greenbrier Picnic Area, Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, and Backcountry Campsites 31, 32, and 33 remained closed. Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain, and Grapeyard Ridge Trails are open, however, hikers must access them from parking lots near the Greenbrier entrance or from other areas of the park.

For more information about road closures across the park, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.