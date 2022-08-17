KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Emergency Services Manager for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about how both visitors and locals can practice safety while in the National Park.

Liza Hall said it’s all about keeping the acronym ‘S.M.A.R.T.’ in mind, especially while hiking or camping in the Smokies.

S – Stay hydrated

M – Map your hike

A – Always wear proper clothing and footwear

R – Remember your flashlight

T – Turn back when conditions change

Hall said time spent at the park is much more fun and rewarding when safety is top of mind, especially with the 14 million visitors they have and the more than 800 miles of trail.

She spoke about recommendations for people before they head out for a hike, the common things that people forget that can get them into trouble on the trail, and also extra tips for hiking with the family.