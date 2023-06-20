KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) — Step back in time with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park‘s Celebrating Cosby: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow community programs.

The programs take place Friday from June 23 through July 14 at the Cosby Campground Amphitheater. They will honor the “rich cultural and natural history of the Cosby area through storytelling, dance, music, and history walks” according to a release from the national park.

“These programs offer incredible opportunities for visitors to discover Cosby by experiencing it firsthand with the people who live and work here,” said Chief of Resource Education Stephanie Kyriazis. “We are grateful to our friends from the local community who are leading these unique experiences.”

Musicians, dancers, storytellers, moonshiners, and former residents of the area will be featured during the events. Attendees will experience the stories, music, and mountain ways of people living in the Cosby area both then and now.

“We are so happy that Great Smoky Mountains National Park is bringing this program back to Cosby Campground,” said Cocke Country Partnership Tourist Director, Linda Lewanski. “We all know how talented our Cocke County folks are and we are delighted to be able to showcase them.”

The programs will be held rain or shine. However, in case of rain, the programs will move to the covered picnic pavilion adjacent to Cosby Campground.

Program Schedule:

Cherokee Storytelling and Dance

June 23, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn about the Cherokee culture and stories through dance, music, and storytelling featuring members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Mountain Edge Band

June 30, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy traditional bluegrass music and the stories of Cosby families during this musical night! Featuring musicians; Judge Carter Moore (guitar and vocals), Andy Williams (mandolin and vocals), Nicholas Ball (banjo and vocals), and Carty McSween (bass).

Moonshiners

July 7, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

White lightning, mountain dew, moonshine! Come distill myth from fact as you learn details of making moonshine in the mountains from Moonshine Legends Mark Ramsey, Digger Manes, and Kelly Williamson.

Cosby Homecoming

July 14, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Join Park Rangers and Cosby residents as grandchildren, children, and elders share the stories of their families in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Take a walk down memory lane to learn first-hand about what life was like living and working in Cosby both prior to and after the establishment of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.