Sugarlands Distillery expands to Kodak, caps largest copper pot still in US

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Spirits are overflowing in Sevier County and Sugarlands Distillery is the latest to expand its operation. However, the growth has never been at this scale, at least not in the United States. The moonshine and whiskey distiller hosted a pot capping ceremony Friday for its new copper still at its new 58,864-square-foot distillery.

Sugarlands President Ned Vickers said there was simply no more room at their retail facility in Gatlinburg.

“We had really reached the maxium amount of moonshine we could make there,” Vickers said. “So we hadha to have the room to expand as we expand (distribution) across the country.”

The new copper pot still, the largest in the country, can hold 4,500 gallons of whiskey mash. It will be put to work primarily making Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye whiskey. The facility is expected to open later this. The distillery will eventually open to the public over the coming two years.