KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sugarlands Distilling Company kicked off a charity auction on Thursday benefiting an East Tennessee fire department that lost a fire truck in the Wears Valley wildfires.

In March, a fire broke out on the loading dock of Sugarland’s new production facility in Kodiak. Engine 44 from the Northview/Kodiak Fire Department helped contain the fire, then during the wildfires in Wears Valley, the truck was destroyed.

Photos from Northview Kodak Fire Department

The distilling company’s digital charity auction kicked off in conjunction with the Knoxville launch of High Rock Vodka. High rock vodka is Sugarland’s newest release with partner Dale Earnhardt Jr. In fact, one of the things up for auction is a dinner with Earnhardt and his wife. Also up for auction are beers with Daytona 500 champion Michael Waltrip, a Cole Swindell autographed guitar, tickets for the Atlanta Braves and the Indy 500.

Firefighters with the department say they are grateful for the support in their time of need.

“You know we’re used to being on the other foot. When somebody has a problem we go, we help and respond. So to find ourselves, this is a little bit of uncharted waters for us as a department,” said Daniel Willis, Northview/Kodiak Fire Department.

The auction runs through July 24th and Sugarlands hopes the funds raised can help the fire department replace its 21-year-old truck and other equipment lost in the wildfires. To place a bid, visit sugarlands.com/northview.

The fire department also held a dinner auction in May to help raise funds for equipment lost in the fire.